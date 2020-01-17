Friday, January 17th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man accused of having cocaine in his hat told investigators he didn’t know the drugs were there. A 29-year-old Vero Beach man was arrested at 11:10 p.m. on January 8th on a charge of possession of controlled substance after the headgear hullabaloo.

An Indian River County sheriff’s deputy reported stopping a bicycle without lights. The 29-year-old bicyclist allowed deputies to search him. In the brim of his hat, investigators reported finding “a white powdery substance” in cellophane cigarette packaging.

The bicyclist said he was unaware of the items in his hat. The powder in the bicyclist’s hat, the style of which was not identified, tested positive for cocaine. He said it wasn’t his, and he also said it “definitely” wasn’t cocaine. He was promptly arrested and taken to jail.