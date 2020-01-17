Missouri State Parks accepts nominations for off-highway motorcycling representative on Trails Advisory Board

Missouri State Parks is now accepting nominations for an off-highway motorcycling representative to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board. The term length is Nov. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2023. Members must be Missouri residents and must participate in the user group they represent. Roles of the Missouri Trails Advisory Board include:

Review, score and rank applications and make recommendations to the grants management section for funding.

Annually review the recreational trail project application and open selection process.

Develop project eligibility criteria including sponsor eligibility (what type of projects the state should consider for funding).

To nominate someone for the Missouri Trails Advisory Board, submit the following information:

Nomination form found on the Missouri State Parks’ website at: https://mostateparks.com/sites/mostateparks/files/MTAB%20Nomination%20Form.pdf Resume and/or other background information for the nominee. Two letters of recommendation.

Submit the information electronically to mpsgrants@dnr.mo.gov. Electronic submission is preferred. Nominations can be mailed to Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks, Grants Management Section, c/o RTP Planner, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176.

Submit nomination form, resume and letters of recommendation to Missouri State Parks by May 31, 2020. If you have any questions, please call 573-751-0848. For more information, please contact the grants management section within Missouri State Parks at 573-751-7958, 573-751-0848 or mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov.