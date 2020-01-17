Two teenagers facing felony charges in June 4 shooting in Cape

Two teenagers are in the custody for their alleged involvement in a June 4 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau, which hospitalized a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. 17-year-old Jayvario Presberry and a 15-year-old juvenile are facing felony charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Witnesses observed Presberry and the juvenile enter a vacant residence on South Park Street with the victim around 6 p.m. A short time later, they heard a “pop” and the victim came “tumbling” out the front door covered in blood. He told witnesses they threatened to kill him if he didn’t leave within 30 minutes. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

