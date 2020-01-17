Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Much of Missouri

The National Weather Service is warning that the morning and evening commute will be hazardous across northern, western and mid-Missouri. NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Scott Blair says cities like Kansas City, Sedalia, Boonville and Columbia will see snow change to a wintry mix tomorrow. Blair says your drive will be hazardous.

The Highway 63 corridor will see the heaviest amounts of ice, with up to a quarter-of-an-inch expected in Jefferson City, Columbia and Kirksville. Northwest Missouri will see the heaviest snowfall tomorrow, with more than three inches expected in Maryville and Bethany.