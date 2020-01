On Friday, January 24th at 8 am, the City of Cape will close West End Blvd between Linden St. and Brenda Kay Ct. for street repairs. The road is expected to reopen Monday, January 26th depending upon weather and work. You are urged to consider an alternate route during this closure. Detours will be available, and you are urged reduce speed, and use caution in all work zones.

