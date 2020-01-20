Illinois State Police arrest Choate Mental Health employees for official misconduct

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) Agents arrested two former employees of Choate Mental Health and Development Center, in Anna, for Official Misconduct and other charges. The Illinois State Police arrived at the center on March 22, 2018 to investigate allegations of the abuse of mental health patients. After a comprehensive investigation, the Union County Grand Jury issued indictments on January 6, 2020 for three employees. 49-year-old Sheri Fish, of Sherman, IL, and 25-year-old Cody Barger, of Grantsburg, IL, were taken into custody. Officials have not been able to apprehend 29-year-old Jonathan Lingle, of Goreville, IL. If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Lingle, you are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation Collinsville office at (618) 346-3500.

Sheri Fish

Cody Barger