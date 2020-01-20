Influenza Report for Illinois

Southern Seven Health Department reports that the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has released new data on this year’s flu season in Illinois. As of January 11, 11,799 people have gone to the doctor with flu-like symptoms in Illinois since the start of the flu season in October. Only 956 have tested positive for flu, with 263 of those resulting in influenza-associated Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions and 1 influenza-associated pediatric death. The Illinois Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) Surveillance indicates that this season has continuously shown the second highest number of reported flu-like illnesses for the state since 2017. While flu activity has decreased the past couple weeks, there is still the possibility of another increase since we are now in the middle of this year’s flu season. To schedule an appointment for a flu shot, you contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.

