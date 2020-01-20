Pope County Fatal Crash

There was a two vehicle crash yesterday on Route 34, ¾ of a mile north of Williams Hill Road in Illinois. When law enforcement arrived, a Dodge Charger was fully engulfed in flames. The Dodge Charger crossed the center line into the path of a Lincoln limousine striking the limousine head on. Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene. One of the nine limousine passengers was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other eight passengers were transported to regional hospitals due to injuries. Route 34 was closed for approximately 6 hours for the crash investigation and cleanup. The investigation into the crash continues.

