Shots fired at Cape Girardeau officers, patrol vehicle rammed during chase

Two men are in police custody after shooting at officers and ramming a patrol vehicle during a chase across state lines late Saturday night. The chase began when Cape Girardeau police officers attempted to stop a truck on Kingshighway near Southern Expressway. The truck failed to yield, and continued in the direction of Highway 74 and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. The driver of the truck, 31-year-old Charles Franz Jr., of Cape Girardeau, then intentionally rammed an approaching second patrol vehicle. Officers continued their pursuit into Illinois where the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Cameron Cook, of Scott City, began firing a rifle at the officers. The truck eventually crashed and Cook fled on foot, but was caught. Both men were taken into custody. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

