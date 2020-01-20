Unclaimed property kiosks planned in Cape

The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office will be opening two kiosks in Cape Girardeau to assist residents with determining if they have unclaimed property. The kiosk will be at West Park Mall on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., and at Cape Girardeau Public Library on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The kiosks were originally planned for December but were rescheduled due to inclement weather. For those unable to visit a kiosk, a database for locating unclaimed property is also available on the Missouri State Treasurer website.

