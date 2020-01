On Saturday, the Illinois State Police District 22 and the Union County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 127, approximately 1 mile south of Mt. Glen Road. A Buick ran off the left side of the road, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree, overturned several times, and caught on fire. 21-year-old Taylor Tomazzoli, of Cobden, IL, was pronounced dead on scene. The investigation into the crash continues.

Like this: Like Loading...