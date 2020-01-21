Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Mooney vacancy on eastern district appeals court

The Appellate Judicial Commission has submitted its panel of nominees to Governor Parson to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The spot became vacant when Judge Lawrence Mooney retired in September. After nearly 6.5 hours of public interviews, approximately two hours of deliberations and seven rounds of balloting three nominees were chosen. Among the nominees is Michael Gardner of Cape Girardeau. Gardner is presiding judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. The other two nominees are Jeffery McPherson and Michael Noble, both from St. Louis. The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If he doesn’t, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

