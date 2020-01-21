Malden man convicted of burglary after resisting arrest

A Malden man was convicted of attempted burglary on Friday by a Dunklin County Jury. 36-year-old Xavier Ray was charged with first-degree attempted burglary after trying to break into a house to escape from officers who were attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants. His warrants include felony charges of unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits, delivery of a controlled substance, and receiving stolen property. Ray’s sentencing has been set for March 11th at 10 a.m.

