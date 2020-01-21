Suspect in Motel 6 shooting arrested after lengthy pursuit

The suspect in last week’s shooting at Motel 6 in Poplar Bluff was arrested yesterday morning after a lengthy pursuit by law enforcement. 26-year-old Walter Currie, Jr. was wanted in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday morning, which did not result in any injuries. A pursuit began yesterday morning after Currie didn’t stop when an officer attempted to pull him over. During the pursuit, Currie threw a backpack of ammunition out of the window and lost control of the vehicle, colliding with the passenger side of a patrol car. He kept driving and lost control again, blowing out a tire. He continued to drive before eventually exiting the vehicle and continuing the pursuit on foot. Currie is being held in the Butler County jail. You can read more in the Daily American Republic.

