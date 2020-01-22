Chlorine in Jackson’s water system prompts advisory
A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system. Yesterday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water system, caused by a malfunction of a pump delivering chlorine to the system. A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued in response, and remains in effect until further notice. Fire flows and water pressure are not affected under this precautionary boil-water advisory. All addresses in Jackson are affected except for the following addresses:
- West of North High Street (U.S. 61) and north of Harmony Lane, including subdivisions Cold Creek Estates and Terrace Park Estates
- Along East and West Deerwood Drive including Nine Oaks Subdivision
- Along Greensferry Road north of the Clark Street intersection
- Addresses within Glendale Subdivision Unit II
- Addresses within and north of Deerwood Subdivision
- North High Street (U.S. 61) north of Deerwood Drive
These addresses receive water from a separate, unaffected source.