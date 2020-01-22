Chlorine in Jackson’s water system prompts advisory

A boil-water advisory has been issued in much of Jackson after the city discovered low levels of chlorine in the water system. Yesterday morning, city officials learned of a low level of chlorine within the water system, caused by a malfunction of a pump delivering chlorine to the system. A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued in response, and remains in effect until further notice. Fire flows and water pressure are not affected under this precautionary boil-water advisory. All addresses in Jackson are affected except for the following addresses:

West of North High Street (U.S. 61) and north of Harmony Lane, including subdivisions Cold Creek Estates and Terrace Park Estates

Along East and West Deerwood Drive including Nine Oaks Subdivision

Along Greensferry Road north of the Clark Street intersection

Addresses within Glendale Subdivision Unit II

Addresses within and north of Deerwood Subdivision

North High Street (U.S. 61) north of Deerwood Drive

These addresses receive water from a separate, unaffected source.