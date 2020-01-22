Notre Dame Winter Extravaganza to raise money for tech at school

Notre Dame Regional High School is hosting their annual Notre Dame Winter Extravaganza on Saturday. This year’s theme is XGAMES Aspen 2020 and will be held at the Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 6 p.m., and there will be hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a live auction, and live music provided by Downtime from St. Louis. Funds from the event help support the school’s technology department, and help the school stay equipped and current. To register online, visit www.notredamehighschool.org/winter.

