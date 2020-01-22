Pope County Fatal Crash UPDATE

The Illinois State Police has released the names of the 3 people who died in a car accident early Sunday morning on Route 34, ¾ of a mile north of Williams Hill Road in Illinois. When law enforcement arrived, a Dodge Charger was fully engulfed in flames. The Dodge Charger crossed the center line into the path of a Lincoln limousine striking the limo head on. Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene. One of the nine limousine passengers was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other eight passengers were transported to regional hospitals due to injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger was 27-year-old David Wasson, of Harrisburg, IL, and the driver of the limo was 39-year-old Jarret Bencie, of Marion, IL. The passenger that died was 42-year-old Kenny Webb, also from Marion.

Like this: Like Loading...