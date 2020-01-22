State Senator: Broadband companies must supply rural MO with high-speed or give state money back

A state Senator wants to make sure companies who get state money to provide broadband to rural Missouri actually deliver high speed internet or give the money back. Rolla Senator Justin Brown says the new state grants to make it easier to deliver broadband should have consequences if that internet is not delivered.

Brown’s bill would make providers pay back their grants if they fail to deliver internet download speeds of at least 25Mb per second and meet a 3Mb per second upload threshold. These speeds are necessary to run farms and other internet-dependent businesses, as well as households.