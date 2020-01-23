Anti-Grain Belt bill gets initial approval in Missouri House
The Public Service Commission and state courts have approved the Grain Belt transmission line project across northern Missouri, but lawmakers want to stop the lines from running across private property. The House gave initial approval to a bill yesterday to block the utility company from using eminent domain. Deb Lavender of St. Louis County supports Grain Belt line because her communities can tap into its cheaper energy.
The same bill stalled in the Senate last year.