Building collapses about vehicle crash in Dunklin County

A building received extensive damage yesterday after it partially collapsed from a vehicle crashing into it. The Kennett Fire Department says a vehicle crashed into the Tower Loan building on 601 1st Street, causing the building to partially collapse and trapping an individual inside the car. The occupant was extracted from the vehicle safely. Parts of First Street from Anthony to Hopper, as well as South Anthony to Second Street, will be closed due to the collapse.

