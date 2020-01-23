Felon pleas to possession of firearms

A Poplar Bluff man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the illegal possession of firearms. David Berry was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2018, Poplar Bluff Police Patrolman Matt Kassing saw a motorcycle fail to signal a left turn and continued to a nearby residence and pulled into the driveway. Berry got off the motorcycle and was contacted by Kassing, who asked if he had any weapons on him. Berry had an Iver Johnson .32 caliber revolver that was loaded. On July 6th, he had also been seen by another officer shooting at a nearby water surface, which is a wildlife code violation. Berry’s sentencing is set for April 24th.

