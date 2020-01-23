MO Dept. of Revenue head says agency has about 5,000 to 10,000 tax returns left to process

The Missouri Department of Revenue’s virtual assistant, called DORA, has already had about 65,000-70,000 inquiries so far. During a House subcommittee hearing today Director Ken Zellers says DORA has resolved about 90 percent of the questions it receives. The number one question – where’s my refund?

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has been critical of Governor Parson’s administration for the delays and says she’s received hundreds of complaints.