Public Health Screening to Begin at 3 U.S. Airports for 2019 Novel Coronavirus

Southern Seven Health Department reports the CDC confirmed on January 21 the first case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the United States in the State of Washington. The CDC and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will implement enhanced health screenings to detect ill travelers traveling to the United States on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China. This activity is in response to an outbreak in China caused by a novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV), with exported cases to Thailand and Japan. Starting January 17, travelers from Wuhan to the United States underwent entry screening for symptoms at three U.S. airports that receive most of the travelers from Wuhan, China: San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX) airports. CDC is deploying about 100 additional staff to the three airports (SFO, JFK, and LAX) to supplement existing staff at CDC quarantine stations located at those airports. For the latest information on the outbreak, visit CDC’s Novel Coronavirus 2019 website.

