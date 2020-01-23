Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A South Carolina homeless man was rescued from inside the hopper of a garbage truck after the dumpster he was sleeping in was emptied into the vehicle. According to Myrtle Beach cops, 62-year-old Mark Mencini “had been in a dumpster and when the truck picked up the dumpster, he had become trapped in the trash compartment.”

Around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a witness who was near a T.J. Maxx store. The caller told police dispatchers that he “heard someone yelling for help from the truck’s trash compartment.” Police subsequently discovered Mencini inside the garbage truck.

EMS workers transported Mencini–who complained of chest pain and hip injuries–to a local hospital for further treatment. Mencini told cops that he did not recall anything about the incident, and “only remembered being in the dumpster with his girlfriend.”