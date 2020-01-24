Department of Natural Resources approves $50,000 grants for Willow Springs and Bonne Terre to evaluate wastewater system improvements

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $50,000 Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grants to the cities of Bonne Terre and Willow Springs to evaluate their respective wastewater systems. The grant offers funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating wastewater system improvements. Each city will use the grant to fund its wastewater system evaluation, which is designed to identify improvements needed to continue reliable service to customers and reduce inflow and infiltration of storm water into sewer collection pipes. Bonne Terre’s water evaluation project should be completed by July 2021. For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/srf/index.html.

