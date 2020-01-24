Friday, January 24th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Texas lingerie enthusiast already facing a felony robbery charge was arrested yesterday and charged with swiping 21 teddys, anal beads, lubricant, and a pair of heels from an adult boutique in Houston.

Police charge that 23-year-old Jaquan Thompson boosted the items during a grab-and-run incident Monday evening at the Katz Boutique, which advertises itself as “your premier destination for Fashion, Fantasy, & Fun!”

Thompson allegedly took the lingerie and other items from the checkout counter and bolted from the store with the hot merchandise, which police valued at $1,100. He is also accused of stealing “one fireman pump” from the adult store, though a criminal complaint, sadly, offers no further description of that device.

He was subsequently collared by Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who booked him into jail on a misdemeanor theft count. Citing a “spate of recent cases,” a magistrate judge yesterday declined to set bond for Thompson, who was arrested in June 2019 on a felony robbery with bodily injury charge.