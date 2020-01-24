Home invasion nets victim trip to federal prison

A Ripley County man who was robbed at gunpoint at his home in November 2018 pleaded guilty earlier this week to drug- and weapons-related offenses. John Lovell was charged for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. 31-year-old James Judd, of Chesterfield, was sentenced earlier this month for his part in the robbery of Lovell’s home. Lovell faces up to five years in prison on the possession charge and no less than a two-year period of supervised release. You can read more in the Daily American Republic.

