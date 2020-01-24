PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri Request

Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a variance from certain provisions of a Public Service Commission rule concerning net metering applications. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than February 14 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov. If you wish to comment, you should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission Staff. The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Missouri Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102

Office of the Public Counsel

Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230

telephone (866) 922-2959

e-mail opcservice@opc.mo.gov

Public Service Commission Staff

P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102

telephone 1-800-392-4211

e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov