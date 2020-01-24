Two armed robberies Wednesday in Cape, police investigation

Cape Girardeau police officers are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within hours of one another Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The first happened around 4:30 p.m. near South Pacific Street and involved a group of suspects, two of which were reported to have been armed with handguns. A victim fled to Rhodes 101 on S. Sprigg St. and made contact with police. The second robbery took place inside Family Video on Broadway just after 9:30 p.m. A suspect entered the business and brandished a silver and black handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and electronics. The suspect fled the scene, and officers searched the surrounding area upon their arrival. Investigations into the two armed robberies are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Cape Girardeau Police Department main non-emergency phone line (573) 335-6621

Anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313