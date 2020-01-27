5 injured in Missouri banquet hall shooting

Cape Girardeau police say five people have been injured in a shooting inside a Cape Girardeau banquet hall. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at The River center. Police were initially called to the center for reports of a large, unruly crowd. Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots from inside the hall and rushed inside to find five injured people. The shooter had fled. Four of the injured suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A fifth person was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. The police department can also be reached by email at police@cityofcape.org or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

