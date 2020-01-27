Highway 114 in Scott County reduced for edge rut repairs

Highway 114 in Scott County, from Route BB to New Madrid Street, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make edge rut repairs. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

