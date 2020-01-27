Missing 17-year-old Stoddard County girl

A teenager has been reported missing in Stoddard County. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department says the missing person is 17-year-old Dakota Slavings, who was reported to have left her home in Bernie, and has been missing since Thursday. She is a 5’6 white female with brown hair and weighs about 240 pounds. She also has a tattoo of a green heart with the insignia “DKC”, as well as a tattoo of a purple skull with blue and purple roses. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a mossy Oak T-shirt, and a jacket. Slavings is reported to need medication for a physiological affliction. She may be going under the alias of Brittany Negal or Paige Slavings, and might be traveling towards Florida. If you have any information on or have seen her, you are asked to immediately contact the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department by calling 573-568-4654.

