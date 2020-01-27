Monday, January 27th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man dressed in an Easter Bunny costume has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run motorcycle crash. Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested Antoine Tyrkee McDonald on January 16th, as he was trying to evade authorities in the aftermath of a motorcycle crash in Seminole County.

The incident began when McDonald allegedly crashed a motorcycle into a carport, damaging a vehicle underneath before fleeing the scene of the crime. McDonald is believed to have ignored a stop sign before hitting a chain link fence and flipping the motorcycle into the carport.

A witness is said to have seen him hobbling away from the accident site. Police investigating the incident traveled to the registered address of the motorcycle owner, where they observed a gray SUV backing out of a driveway. They stopped the vehicle and discovered McDonald laying in the back seat, apparently attempting to avoid suspicion by dressing in the bunny costume.

McDonald was injured and required assistance to be taken from the car. The costume was removed, and he was placed under arrest before being taken to a local hospital due to his injuries. He was later taken to Seminole County Jail.