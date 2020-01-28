Chorus of MO lawmakers condemns Supreme Court bail rules
State Representative Justin Hill says the Missouri Supreme Court legislated from the bench by limiting when judges can require bail. He says the court made a House bill into a rule saying judges can only charge bail fees to help ensure the safety or the defendant’s appearance in court.
Hill has filed a bill in response to the court’s actions. Kansas City defense attorney and member of a task force recommending the changes, J.R. Hobbs, said court cases nationwide show cash bond does not respect one’s rights of due process.