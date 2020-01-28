Driver hit pedestrian, threatened officers after chase

A Tennessee man is behind bars in McCracken County after hitting a pedestrian and then threatening to shoot multiple people on Saturday. Police say 43-year-old Robert Aitken, of Nashville was driving a stolen van when hit a 68-year-old man walking in the area. The victim, James Cates, told police Aitken said he’d call 911 but then tried to drive away. Cates got into a struggle with Aiken and threw away the keys. He then threatened to shoot Cates, but ran away. Officers caught up with him on Buckner lane. They say he was belligerent and threatened to shoot the officers as well. Those officers used a Taser to take Aitken into custody. He remains in the McCracken County Jail. He’s facing assault, terroristic threatening, drug, and evasion charges.

