Missouri OA Commissioner says Proposed State Employee Pay Increases Are Aimed at Recruitment and Retention
An official who oversees the administrative arm of Missouri state government describes the governor’s proposed two percent pay increase for state employees as a big deal. Office of Administration (OA) Commissioner Sarah Steelman says the employees are the state’s most valuable asset.
The proposed pay increase would have the largest impact in Jefferson City, where more than 14-thousand state employees work. State government is the town’s largest employer.