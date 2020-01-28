US Education Secretary speaks in Jefferson City, touts federal voucher program
US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made an unofficial visit to the Missouri Capitol yesterday to speak to the Federalist Society, a conservative and libertarian organization devoted to the separation of governmental powers. She introduced the idea of what she called the Education Freedom Scholarship
This idea is similar to education voucher plans to give parents a tax credit to pay for their child’s K-12 education at a school of their choice.