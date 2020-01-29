Death investigation in Advance causes multiple school districts to lockdown

One suspect was taken into custody in a suspicious death investigation that caused multiple nearby school districts to go into lockdown yesterday. Caution tape surrounded a one-story home on W. Duckett St. in Advance. As the major case squad continued its investigation, lockdown protocols were implemented in the Scott County, Advance and Zalma school districts. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said the lockdowns at nearby schools were related to the case and preventative measures were taken by the schools because the suspect had not been arrested. Later in the afternoon, a suspect had been taken into custody. The major case squad is still active.

Like this: Like Loading...