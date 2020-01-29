The Substance Use, Prevention, Education, & Resource (SUPER) Coalition is hosting Hidden in Plain View in Cape Girardeau. This free program helps you identify if your teen is involved in risky behavior. This will be held on February 6 from 6-8 PM at the Osage Centre. Hidden in Plain View is a traveling bedroom exhibit that is set up on-site for parents and attendees to search & explore. The exhibit contains over 70 items that could signal involvement in risky activities including alcohol, drug use, and vaping. Parents learn how to recognize these warning signs and get prevention tips for talking with their kids about the dangers of substance use. To register for the program, go to eventbrite.com or Facebook/CapeGirardeauCountyPublicHealthCenter. Registration is not required to attend the event, but encourage for an estimated number of attendees.

