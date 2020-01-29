Missouri House Committee Approves Sports Wagering and Slot Machine Legislation

Legislation that would legalize sports wagering and slot machines has been approved by a Missouri House committee. The House Government Oversight Committee has also approved an amendment from Imperial State Representative Dan Shaul to allow sports wagering and slot machines in “entertainment districts.”

VLT’s, known as video lottery terminals, are slot machines. They would be connected to a centralized computer system developed by the Lottery Commission. Shaul says 18 states will have implemented sports wagering, by the end of 2020.