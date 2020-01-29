Wednesday, January 29th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Largo woman was arrested Friday for misusing 9-1-1 by calling and texting the number to make non-criminal complaints about her husband. Police said 69-year-old Sylvia Shumaker used 9-1-1 multiple times via text and phone to ask for things like a counselor and how to file for divorce.

Police responded to Shumaker’s residence early Friday morning around 1:50 a.m. Shumaker was reportedly “highly intoxicated” when being questioned by police. She was arrested and charged with misuse of the 9-1-1 system.