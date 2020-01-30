Cape County health center re-accredited

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has received a five-year accreditation from the Missouri Institute for Community Health (MICH), an achievement matched by only a handful of county health departments in the state. The health center is one of only 14 county health facilities to be accredited in Missouri and accreditation means the center has met or exceeded the standards set by the MICH program in the areas of communicable disease, chronic disease and injury prevention, emergency preparedness, environmental health, maternal and child health, access to care and agency leadership. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

