ISP releases details of death investigation

Illinois State Police have released information on a death investigation in Williamson County. Last Thursday, state police were called in to investigate the death of 65-year-old Gary Coleman, of Harrisburg. They say he was involved in a single vehicle crash on Old Route 13 near Amax Road. Coleman’s body was found between his crashed vehicle and New Route 13. Coleman had “advanced medical conditions” which are believed to have caused his death, along with the crash.

