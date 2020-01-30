Missouri and Other States Reach Settlement with Health Records Company for Allegedly Promoting Specific Drug Manufacturers in Exchange for Payments

Missouri and several other states have reached an agreement with web-based electronic health records (“EHR”) company, Practice Fusion, Inc. to settle allegations that the company accepted payments from specific drug manufacturers in exchange for promoting some of the same manufacturers’ drugs to physicians using Practice Fusion’s software. The promotions took the form of pop-up notifications to physicians, suggesting a particular drug to be considered as they evaluated patients’ medical histories. The settlement resolves allegations that the payments accepted by Practice Fusion constitute kickbacks in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute (“AKS”) and Civil Monetary Penalties Law, and related state statutes. The company has agreed to pay a total of $5,267,048 to the state Medicaid programs to resolve civil fraud allegations impacting Medicaid.

