MoDOT supports national effort to fight human trafficking

The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined with other transportation stakeholders to help fight human trafficking, an effort that U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said called for renewed focus through the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the 20-year anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victim’s Protection Act of 2000. In 2019, Missouri ranked 12th nationally with 178 reported human trafficking cases.

