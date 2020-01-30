Southeast Mo. authorities address the growing opioid epidemic

Southeast Missouri authorities, who met in Poplar Bluff on Wednesday, fear the growing opioid epidemic could get worse as soon as next week. Congress has eight days before “The Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues” bill expires. Butler County Prosecutor Kacey Proctor said if this bill does expire, drug traffickers could easily get away with the crime. In 2018 there were 12 opioid related deaths and in 2019 that number dropped to 7.

Like this: Like Loading...