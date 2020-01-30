Thursday, January 30th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Mother served as the lookout and getaway driver for her 15-year-old son who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint, according to police who arrested the pair on felony charges.

Investigators allege that 37-year-old Amanda Chere Meador drove her son and two other males to a Circle K store in Winter Springs, a city about 15 miles north of Orlando. Wearing a mask, Meador’s son entered the store carrying a gun.

The boy–who was not wearing gloves–handed “a note on paper demanding money” to a terrified cashier who “provided him with money and he left the store.” The underage gunman then departed the Circle K and headed for a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Meador at the wheel.

Cops investigating the October 31st robbery traced fingerprints left on the note to Meador’s son. During a search Friday of the family’s home a “mask and clothing which matched the items worn by the perpetrator of the robbery” were seized. Meador was arrested for armed robbery and child neglect, both felonies.