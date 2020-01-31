Charges filed in Stoddard County Major Case Squad investigation

The Southeast Missourian reports that yesterday afternoon the victim in an ongoing death investigation in Advance has been identified and charges have been filed against a suspect in custody. 61-year-old Robert Harwood was found dead on the living room floor of his home on W. Duckett St. around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office responding to a residential alarm. Caution tape surrounded the home throughout the day as investigators looked into the suspicious death, and lockdown protocols were implemented in surrounding school districts until the suspect was taken into custody that afternoon. 41-year-old Joshua Herron, of Advance, was charged one count of tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $25,000 and he remains in the Stoddard County Jail.

