Did voters know what they were voting for on Clean Missouri ballot measure?

The Missouri Senate spent about 10 hours Wednesday night and into the wee hours of yesterday morning on a proposed ballot measure designed to change the voter-approved Clean Missouri amendment. On the Senate floor, bill sponsor Dan Hegeman and Jill Schupp discuss whether voters knew what they voted for when 62 percent approved the Clean Missouri amendment.

Hegeman’s resolution would also ban lobbyist gifts, instead of Clean Missouri’s five-dollar limit, and put a 2,000 dollar cap on Senate candidate political donations, instead of the current 2,500.