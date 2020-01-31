Friday, January 31st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Wisconsin man who once called 9-1-1 for help in dealing with a snoring woman in his bed has been arrested for dialing police dispatchers and asking if they wanted to “fool around” or “spend some quality time together.”

Cops say that last week 47-year-old Benjamin Duddles called the non-emergency line at the Waukesha Police Department four times over a 37-minute period and made some odd requests of police personnel.

In one conversation with a female dispatcher, Duddles said, “It would be super-duper cool if we could spend some quality time together.” The operator replied, “I don’t know you so I don’t want to spend quality time with you.”

While speaking with a male dispatcher during a second call, Duddles asked, “Well, do you wanna, you know, fool around?” “No, I don’t want to fool around,” the operator shot back.

Officers sent to Duddles’s Milwaukee-area residence discovered him, not surprisingly, in an intoxicated state. According to court records, Duddles has been charged with a pair of misdemeanor drug counts and unlawful phone use.